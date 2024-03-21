College hosts variety of upcoming events

From safety to shamrocks to student art, there’s something for everybody on Collin College campuses this month.

Explore new ways to make healthy choices at the 17th Health and Safety Fair in the McKinny Campus Conference Center, 2400 Community Ave. The free event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, March 22.

The Health and Safety Fair will offer free health screenings including glucose, hearing, spinal, blood pressure and body fat checks. Blood donations will be accepted on site for those considering donating.

Representatives from several local healthcare providers, wellness facilities and Collin College health sciences programs will be available to answer questions and provide services.

Safety demonstrations, including the proper use of a fire extinguisher, car seat installation, and the chance to wear “drunk goggles” will be offered.

