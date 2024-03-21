PISD enrollment up 763 from last year

The PHS Lady Panthers basketball team receives certificates of achievement from the PISD Board of Trustees. Courtesy PISD

Princeton’s public school student population continues to grow, according to Superintendent Donald McIntyre, but the district is beginning to show some slowing of the growth at its high schools.

McIntyre delivered his assessment of the enrollment growth to the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees’ Monday, March 18 meeting.

The school board met for the first of an estimated three monthly meetings in the Lovelady High School band hall, while the PISD administration building is being renovated.

Princeton elementary school campuses saw a growth of 30 students during the past month, McIntyre said.

PISD middle school campuses grew by 10 students during the same period and the high schools – Lovelady and Princeton High School – saw a decrease of five students, month over month, he said.

