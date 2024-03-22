Subscribe
Princeton girls excited for playoff challenge

Mar 22, 2024 | Sports

After securing their second playoff-bid in as many seasons, Tiffany Urenda (5) and the Princeton Lady Panthers will take on Forney next Tuesday. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) 

The Princeton girls soccer team closed out the regular season last week, finishing with a record of 7-10-2. Their 6-6 record against district opponents was good enough to earn their fourth in the group, sending them to the playoffs for the second-straight year.

The Lady Panthers will now turn their attention to the playoffs, where they will face No. 15 Forney. The Lady Jackrabbits ran the table in District 13-5A, finishing the regular season with an overall record of 21-2-1.

They will be a tough opponent for the Princeton girls, having played two of the Lady Panthers’ district foes. Forney defeated Melissa (5-1), a team that Princeton split the season-series with.

However, neither team was able to solve Lovejoy, as the Lady Jackrabbits fell to them 1-0. Forney will host the Lady Panthers at City Bank Stadium next Tuesday, March 26 at 5:30 p.m.

For the details on the outcome of this match, see the next print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your area.

