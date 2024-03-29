Council makes future plans

Developers have signed 36 companies for the 91-acre Princeton Center development at US 380 and Beauchamp Boulevard. Courtesy Kimley Horn

Developing a land acquisition plan for Princeton was designated the top goal as the City Council met for a two-day strategic retreat at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

A land acquisition plan was followed closely by building economic value and updating the city’s comprehensive plan.

Next came enhancing building standards and attracting entertainment events and venues. Then creating a medical district and coming up with a strategic plan for multi-family allowances rounded out the list.

Items that did not get a vote included enhanced walkability, a more diverse array of residential home, wider streets and trails and revitalizing downtown or building a new downtown.

“I am sad walkability, sidewalk and trails was not selected,” said community activist Elamurugu Vaiyapuri, the only citizen who attended the meeting. “I walk and we have a hike group that walks starting 8 a.m. on Saturdays.”

