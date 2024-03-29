FD gets new truck; shopping center confirmed

Princeton Fire Rescue has received its long-awaited Truck 792 with a 100-foot aerial platform so it can serve the city better as it grows. It will be housed at Fire Station No. 3 and will be assigned to Fire Station No. 2 when it opens. Courtesy Photo

Developers will start work this summer on a 91-acre shopping center that will house 36 companies, generate $225 million in sales and create about 1,500 new jobs.

“That’s a gigantic project at a time when not much is getting done,” developer Eric Seitz told the Monday, March 25, meeting of the Princeton City Council.

Members unanimously approved rezoning for the proposed Princeton Center development along the north side of US 380 and west of North Beauchamp Boulevard. The vote came after developers agreed to drop multifamily housing from the project.

The shopping center will include big box retail stores, an assortment of smaller retail, specialty and service businesses and large and small food vendors.

To read the full story and support local news coverage, by local community journalists subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!