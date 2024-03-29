Historical retrospective entertains luncheon guests

Historian Pat Rodgers

The Farmersville Historical Society threw down a wild west themed affair worthy of multiple photo ops as they raised funds to continue its mission to restore and maintain the city’s historic Bain-Honaker House and special projects.

This year’s event, Saturday, March 23, welcomed over 172 attendees —the largest group in 26 years — to the Farmersville High School cafetorium as they shopped silent and white elephant auction items, dined, visited and were entertained for two hours.

Heidi Foist, historical society incoming president and luncheon chair welcomed guests, most of whom dressed accordingly for “The Wild, Wild, West” themed event, before introducing Farmersville resident and entertainer Clay Potter as Master of Ceremonies.

Longtime Farmersville Historical Society President Bertie Neu delivered opening remarks and gave away door prizes before calling Foist to the stage to give her the President’s Service award for her volunteer efforts. As guests enjoyed a barbecue lunch served by FHS Honor Society students, home schoolers, Lisa Tyler, Cayden Gregson and Sydney Gregson, Jailer Josh Hitt “arrested” Neu and put her in jail.

To read the full story and support community journalism subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!