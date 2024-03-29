PHS hosts third annual Maurice Hill Invitational

Last week’s Maurice Hill Invitational was a bag of mixed emotions for Princeton athletes, coaches and fans. For starters, it’s the third annual event honoring Hill, who tragically passed away in September 2021 to COVID-19.

Coach Hill taught and coached for eight years at Princeton ISD before his passing, impacting the lives of many including current track and field coach, Michael Wellington. The Panthers wore blue sleeves at the event in honor of Coach Hill, his favorite color.

Meanwhile, the booster club sold merchandise dawning the program’s slogan “Climb the Hill” with all proceeds going into a senior scholarship fund in Coach Hill’s name.

Additionally, the event played host to the track teams’ Senior Night, honoring each of Princeton’s 18 seniors. Pictured are senior class members including Gabriel Barrolle, Fatima Bautista, Kolin Campbell, Daylon Davis, R.J. Fannin, Ethan Garcia, Vyron Hambric, Anaya Little, DaMarkus McCoy, Joshua, Ojekhoa, JaKendra Pipkins, Breonna Smith, Azaan Stouthenborough, Reuben Swain, Jordan, Swoboda, K’Mari Thompson, Rose Uyinmwen and Jerlana Williams.

Despite the rain and low temperatures, the seniors were joined by the families prior to the event to celebrate their final meet at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

