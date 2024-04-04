Clouds of color welcome spring

Coated with colors, Princeton residents dance joyfully at Caldwell Park Saturday, March 30 to herald the spring season. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Caldwell Park was bright with colored clouds quickly swept away by a blustery south wind as Princeton residents

greeted spring with a joyful, raucous festival.

Hundreds of children and adults laughed, yelled, sang, danced and threw colored powder on each other, in a festival celebrated in India and Nepal as Holi, with colors and bonfires heralding the arrival of spring.

“We celebrated on a small scale last year,” said Nikhil Patel. “But this year we came up together with a plan with the event team for the city and they helped us with everything to make it really big.”

Even though the festival is rooted in religion, Patel said the Saturday, March 30, event was a community celebration and not a religious observation

