Sign up now for Onion Festival events

Two decades of fundraising and fun will be the focus Saturday, April 20, at the 20th annual Onion Festival at Princeton High School.

The event recognizes Collin County’s onion industry that started in the city.

The day kicks off with at 9 a.m. with the 5K run near Jackie Hendricks Stadium and the raffle and live auction conclude the event at 2:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the all-day community festival benefit several programs sponsored by Lions Club International in conjunction with Princeton ISD, including eye exams and eyeglasses for economically disadvantaged students, scholarships for graduating seniors and the Angel Tree program that provides toys, food and clothing to families in need at Christmas.

