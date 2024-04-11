Business center celebrates

Princeton High School art students created the artwork decorating The Business Center (TBC), an initiative of the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce.

TBC celebrated its one-year anniversary Thursday, April 4, with a ribbon cutting grand opening ceremony. The center helps facilitate the needs of local and prospective businesses by providing a space in which to work.

