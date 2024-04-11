City vendors underwrite retreat

Last month’s two-day strategic retreat for city officials in Arlington cost $23,000, according to municipal records.

However, the event was paid for by firms and companies doing business with the city, Mayor Brianna Chacon said.

Asked online how much the March 22 and 23 meeting had cost, the mayor replied, “An amazing $0 to taxpayers,” she said. “It was sponsored and didn’t cost the city a dime. Incredible, huh?”

