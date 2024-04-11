Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Students celebrate eclipse history

by | Apr 11, 2024 | Education, Latest

Overcast skies threatened to spoil Monday’s total solar eclipse. But the clouds parted briefly during totality and thousands of Princeton residents got a good view of the celestial spectacle as the moon’s shadow swept across Texas from southwest to northeast.

The Princeton ISD provided safety glasses so students on all campuses could view the historic event.

For more on this story see the April 11, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Business center celebrates

Business center celebrates

Apr 11, 2024 |

Princeton High School art students created the artwork decorating The Business Center (TBC), an initiative of the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce. TBC celebrated its one-year anniversary Thursday, April 4, with a ribbon cutting grand opening ceremony. The...

read more
City vendors underwrite retreat

City vendors underwrite retreat

Apr 11, 2024 |

Last month’s two-day strategic retreat for city officials in Arlington cost $23,000, according to municipal records. However, the event was paid for by firms and companies doing business with the city, Mayor Brianna Chacon said. Asked online how much the March 22 and...

read more
Rape Crisis Center offers counseling, support

Rape Crisis Center offers counseling, support

Apr 11, 2024 | ,

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month In a world where silence and shame can perpetuate suffering, a local nonprofit serves as a beacon of hope and support for those impacted by all forms of sexual violence. For over 40 years, The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center of...

read more
Readers’s Choice Awards – 2024

Readers’s Choice Awards – 2024

Apr 4, 2024 | ,

After months of hard work — voting, reviewing ballots and tallying results — the Best of 2024 results are in!  This special section is one of my favorites because it is a celebration of local businesses and individuals who have been recognized by citizens for the...

read more
Preparing for the eclipse

Preparing for the eclipse

Apr 4, 2024 | ,

Proper eclipse viewing glasses will be marked “ISO 12312-2” and should be put on before looking up. While most Collin County residents will be looking skyward on April 8, school officials and local authorities are keeping their attention back on the ground. “Since...

read more
Top Princeton educators receive cash

Top Princeton educators receive cash

Apr 4, 2024 | , ,

Clark Middle School teacher Alexa Burk receives an Exemplary Teacher Incentive Allotment award from Superintendent Donald McIntyre, left, and Deputy Superintendent Jackie Hendricks. Courtesy Photo Nearly 50 teachers in the Princeton ISD will be getting thousands of...

read more
Clouds of color welcome spring

Clouds of color welcome spring

Apr 4, 2024 | ,

Coated with colors, Princeton residents dance joyfully at Caldwell Park Saturday, March 30 to herald the spring season. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Caldwell Park was bright with colored clouds quickly swept away by a blustery south wind as Princeton residents greeted...

read more
Sign up now for Onion Festival events

Sign up now for Onion Festival events

Apr 4, 2024 | ,

Two decades of fundraising and fun will be the focus Saturday, April 20, at the 20th annual Onion Festival at Princeton High School. The event recognizes Collin County’s onion industry that started in the city. The day kicks off with at 9 a.m. with the 5K run near...

read more
Historical retrospective entertains luncheon guests

Historical retrospective entertains luncheon guests

Mar 29, 2024 | ,

Historian Pat Rodgers The Farmersville Historical Society threw down a wild west themed affair worthy of multiple photo ops as they raised funds to continue its mission to restore and maintain the city’s historic Bain-Honaker House and special projects. This year’s...

read more
FD gets new truck; shopping center confirmed

FD gets new truck; shopping center confirmed

Mar 29, 2024 | ,

Princeton Fire Rescue has received its long-awaited Truck 792 with a 100-foot aerial platform so it can serve the city better as it grows. It will be housed at Fire Station No. 3 and will be assigned to Fire Station No. 2 when it opens. Courtesy Photo Developers will...

read more
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024