Students celebrate eclipse history

Overcast skies threatened to spoil Monday’s total solar eclipse. But the clouds parted briefly during totality and thousands of Princeton residents got a good view of the celestial spectacle as the moon’s shadow swept across Texas from southwest to northeast.

The Princeton ISD provided safety glasses so students on all campuses could view the historic event.

