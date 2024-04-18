Council amends city manager’s contract

Princeton City Councilmembers are so pleased with new City Manager Mike Mashburn that they want to make sure he sticks around. Council voted last month to give him a raise and extend his contract by four years.

“We are honored and privileged to work with Mr. Mashburn and can’t wait to see what we will all do together for many years to come,” said Mayor Brianna Chacon. “We will see Princeton thrive under his leadership. The future is BRIGHT!”

Mashburn reacted to the March 25 vote of confidence by saying, “I am incredibly honored to work with such a wonderful and supportive council.”

He added, “I’m looking forward to working closely with each of them for many years to come as we build a better Princeton together.”

A former Farmers Branch assistant city manager, Mashburn was hired Jan. 5 with an annual base salary of $245,000 for an initial term expiring Sept. 30.

To read the full story and stay informed about your local community subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!