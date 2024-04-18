District enrollment nears 9,000 students

Claw Crew dance team members who advanced to nationals are, from left, Mat Suarez, Inspirational Officer; Taylor Tank, First Place Freshman Solo; Kalea Williams, Senior Lieutenant; Isabel Delgado, Co-Captain; Yvemarlie Toussaint, team Captain and winner of First Place Senior Solo; Joy Kalu, Lieutenant; and Nevaeh Anderson, Social Officer President. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Student enrollment exceeds projections, Princeton ISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre said, with 98 students added in the last month and 818 in the last year. Most of the increase came at the elementary level, he said.

As of the Monday, April 15, meeting of PISD trustees, the district had 8,943 students, 175 more than had been projected, McIntyre reported.

High school enrollment was lower than expected but the elementary pupils were 163 above the estimate. Most of those were at Harper and Mayfield Elementary Schools, he said.

“To put things in historical perspective, since April of 2014, we have added 5,298 students or 145.3% growth,” the superintendent said.

The school board began the meeting by recognizing exemplary groups of students and their teachers or coaches. Trustees took turns reading the names of student and awarding them PISD certificates.

