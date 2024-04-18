Savor the Onion Festival Saturday

PHS graphics student Sergio Martinez created the design for the official T-shirt of the 20th Annual Onion Festival. Courtesy Photo

The official T-shirt for the 20th Annual Onion Festival is the proud work of Princeton High School junior Sergio Martinez.

“It brought me joy and pride knowing my design won,” he said.

Sergio enrolled in graphic design classes to hone his interests into usable skills and said a project like the T-shirt art is a good way to learn through real-world situations.

“My favorite part about graphic design is being able to express my ideas on something different than pen and paper,” he said. “It allowed a whole ton of creative freedom compared to any other art class.”

The shirts will be on sale at the festival Saturday, April 20.

Proceeds from the all-day community festival benefit several programs sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with PISD, including glasses for economically disadvantaged students and the Angel Tree program that provides toys, food and clothing to families in need at Christmas.

