Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Savor the Onion Festival Saturday

by | Apr 18, 2024 | Latest, News

PHS graphics student Sergio Martinez created the design for the official T-shirt of the 20th Annual Onion Festival. Courtesy Photo 

The official T-shirt for the 20th Annual Onion Festival is the proud work of Princeton High School junior Sergio Martinez.

“It brought me joy and pride knowing my design won,” he said.

Sergio enrolled in graphic design classes to hone his interests into usable skills and said a project like the T-shirt art is a good way to learn through real-world situations.

“My favorite part about graphic design is being able to express my ideas on something different than pen and paper,” he said. “It allowed a whole ton of creative freedom compared to any other art class.”

The shirts will be on sale at the festival Saturday, April 20.

Proceeds from the all-day community festival benefit several programs sponsored by the Lions Club in conjunction with PISD, including glasses for economically disadvantaged students and the Angel Tree program that provides toys, food and clothing to families in need at Christmas.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

District enrollment nears 9,000 students

District enrollment nears 9,000 students

Apr 18, 2024 | , ,

Claw Crew dance team members who advanced to nationals are, from left, Mat Suarez, Inspirational Officer; Taylor Tank, First Place Freshman Solo; Kalea Williams, Senior Lieutenant; Isabel Delgado, Co-Captain; Yvemarlie Toussaint, team Captain and winner of First Place...

read more
Council amends city manager’s contract

Council amends city manager’s contract

Apr 18, 2024 | ,

Princeton City Councilmembers are so pleased with new City Manager Mike Mashburn that they want to make sure he sticks around. Council voted last month to give him a raise and extend his contract by four years. “We are honored and privileged to work with Mr. Mashburn...

read more
County appraisal notices mailed this week

County appraisal notices mailed this week

Apr 18, 2024 | ,

Collin County property values will take center stage as property owners will soon see how much the county thinks their property is worth.  Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) has been busy collecting and entering information in preparation to generate...

read more
Business center celebrates

Business center celebrates

Apr 11, 2024 |

Princeton High School art students created the artwork decorating The Business Center (TBC), an initiative of the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce. TBC celebrated its one-year anniversary Thursday, April 4, with a ribbon cutting grand opening ceremony. The...

read more
City vendors underwrite retreat

City vendors underwrite retreat

Apr 11, 2024 |

Last month’s two-day strategic retreat for city officials in Arlington cost $23,000, according to municipal records. However, the event was paid for by firms and companies doing business with the city, Mayor Brianna Chacon said. Asked online how much the March 22 and...

read more
Rape Crisis Center offers counseling, support

Rape Crisis Center offers counseling, support

Apr 11, 2024 | ,

National Sexual Assault Awareness Month In a world where silence and shame can perpetuate suffering, a local nonprofit serves as a beacon of hope and support for those impacted by all forms of sexual violence. For over 40 years, The Turning Point Rape Crisis Center of...

read more
Students celebrate eclipse history

Students celebrate eclipse history

Apr 11, 2024 | ,

Overcast skies threatened to spoil Monday’s total solar eclipse. But the clouds parted briefly during totality and thousands of Princeton residents got a good view of the celestial spectacle as the moon’s shadow swept across Texas from southwest to northeast. The...

read more
Readers’s Choice Awards – 2024

Readers’s Choice Awards – 2024

Apr 4, 2024 | ,

After months of hard work — voting, reviewing ballots and tallying results — the Best of 2024 results are in!  This special section is one of my favorites because it is a celebration of local businesses and individuals who have been recognized by citizens for the...

read more
Preparing for the eclipse

Preparing for the eclipse

Apr 4, 2024 | ,

Proper eclipse viewing glasses will be marked “ISO 12312-2” and should be put on before looking up. While most Collin County residents will be looking skyward on April 8, school officials and local authorities are keeping their attention back on the ground. “Since...

read more
Top Princeton educators receive cash

Top Princeton educators receive cash

Apr 4, 2024 | , ,

Clark Middle School teacher Alexa Burk receives an Exemplary Teacher Incentive Allotment award from Superintendent Donald McIntyre, left, and Deputy Superintendent Jackie Hendricks. Courtesy Photo Nearly 50 teachers in the Princeton ISD will be getting thousands of...

read more
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024