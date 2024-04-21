PPD officer killed in crash

Officer Nancy Dominguez was Princeton Police Department’s Rookie of the Year.

Princeton Police Department Officer Nancy Dominguez was fatally injured in a weekend motor vehicle accident, the department said.

Dominguez was off duty at the time of the crash about 5:20 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at Lakeview Drive and East Lucas Road. As a result of the accident, the city canceled the Princeton City Council and Zoning Board of Adjustments meetings scheduled for Monday, April 22, “out of respect for Officer Nancy Dominguez and her family.”

Dominguez began her career with the Princeton Police Department on July 25, 2022, and subsequently received numerous accolades including 2022 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Citizen Commendation Award, multiple Letters of Commendations from the department, a Life Saving Award in June of 2023, and multiple RISE Awards.

“She was so approachable and kind,” Francesca Couto posted online. “I’ve never met an officer like her. She will be missed.”

The PPD has placed a squad car at the front entrance of the Princeton Municipal Center in respectful remembrance of Officer Dominguez, Chief James Waters said.

“Her squad car will remain in place until she is laid to rest, allowing anyone who wishes to pay their respects to her unwavering passion and selfless sacrifice,” he said.



To keep up with your local community news and support local journalism subscribe to The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today!









