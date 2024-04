There’s plenty of dirt but not much water at the site of the Sicily Laguna development north of Princeton on FM 75.

Zach Ipour of Dallas-based Megatel Homes said in March of last year that it would take about eight months to build the lagoon and 12 to 18 months before the entertainment center was open to the public.

For more on this story see the April 25, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.