PISD educators get fourth annual pay raise

Princeton ISD teachers will be pocketing an extra $1,000 per year after getting an across-the-board raise from the PISD Board of Trustees.

“I am proud of the commitment the board has made to honor our teachers,” Superintendent Donald McIntyre said of the action taken at the Monday, April 15, board meeting. “With this pay increase, it shows appreciation to the staff out there doing the hard work necessary to educate our students. It demonstrates the trustees value what our teachers continue to do to meet the needs of our children.”

