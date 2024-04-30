Subscribe
Fatality accident near Lowry Crossing

by | Apr 30, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Photo courtesy of Teresa Janecek

The driver of an Audi was killed by a collision with a semi tractor-trailer truck on a stretch of FM 546 west of Lowry Crossing known locally as “Deadman’s Curve.”
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the accident occurred about 9 a.m. Tuesday and the road has remained closed for hours.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on FM 546 and lost control of the vehicle going into a curve and struck an Audi and a Lexus SUV,” he said.
“The driver of the 18-wheeler and the additional passenger vehicle suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the Audi was pronounced deceased on scene,” he said. The DPS had no immediate details about the victim.
The accident was in the 2300 block of FM 546, between Riverbend Way and Hummingbird Lane, where the eastbound highway from McKinney makes a sharp turn to the right.
“I saw the accident happen,” Mariana Tovar Flores posted on social media. “I was three cars behind when it occurred.”
Flores said, “The front of the semi made it through the curve and the back part of the semi started tilting over at the curve. It was so scary to watch.”
Local resident Jay Urish posted, “It’s right there at ‘Deadman’s Curve.’ The property owner has given up on keeping a mailbox up.”

Photo courtesy of Teresa Janecek

0 Comments

