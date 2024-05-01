Princeton man killed in crash

An 18-wheeler was apparently going too fast when it overturned on a steep curve near Lowry Crossing, killing one motorist from Princeton and injuring another, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported.

A preliminary investigation by Trooper Samuel Polhemus said the accident on FM 546 occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, when a 2002 Freightliner tractor-trailer rig flipped and crushed two cars heading in the opposite direction.

“Vehicle 3 [the semi] was traveling southbound on FM 546 at an unsafe speed, causing Vehicle 3 to overturn, striking both Vehicles 1 [a 2017 Audi Q7] and 2 [a 2018 Lexus NX300],” the trooper reported.

“The driver of the 18-wheeler and the additional passenger vehicle suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the Audi was pronounced deceased on scene,” said DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford. All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, he said.

Bradford identified the victim as Jesus Imatzu, 43, of Princeton.

He said the driver of the Lexus, Derrick Thornton, 38, of Princeton, received “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The DPS sergeant identified the semi truck driver as Antonio M. Hernandez, 52, of Euless, who was not reported to be injured.

The accident was in the 2300 block of FM 546, between Riverbend Way and Hummingbird Lane, where the eastbound highway from McKinney makes a sharp turn to south.

The accident closed the highway for much of the day, causing traffic to be rerouted.



Photo courtesy of Teresa Janecek



