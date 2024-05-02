Council sets rules for official proclamations

Following the special city council meeting Monday, April 29, a joint meeting with the EDC and the CDC was held to discuss “Project Pirate,” the mayor’s plan for a residential housing moratorium and the vision for the future of Princeton.

The Princeton City Council has clarified when the mayor will issue an official proclamation or other recognition. New guidelines adopted at a special Monday, April 29, council meeting said proclamations may be issued for: “charitable fundraising campaigns; public awareness campaigns or special honors on the recommendation of the mayor and/or city manager.”

The meeting was postponed from the previous week to honor Princeton Police Officer Nancy Dominguez, who was fatally injured in a traffic accident. The mayor issued a proclamation designating July 25 as Officer Nancy Dominguez Day in Princeton.

The resolution regulating proclamations said they would not be issued for “recognition of business anniversaries under 25 years, weddings, birthdays, family reunions, retirements, or deceased persons; campaigns intended for profit-making purposes; campaigns or events contrary to city’s charter, policies, or procedures or applicable law; events or organizations that do not benefit the city of Princeton; or matters of political controversy, ideological, religious beliefs, or individual conviction.”

To read the full story and support your community newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!