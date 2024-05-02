Habitat kicks off new build

Princeton High School students helped raise the wall to begin work on a new home on Harrelson Drive by Habitat for Humanity of Collin County.

The wall raising on Friday, April 19, was the start on a home for the LaTischa Johnson family.

PHS students in the construction trades, HVAC and ag mechanics programs will take part in building the home for LaTischa, Joy and Montell Johnson.

Johnson was born and raised in Dallas and lived in Houston after a divorce before returning to DFW with her children.

She worked as a medical office specialist in the Texas Back Institute in McKinney while studying for a bachelor’s degree in human development and family services at the University of North Texas.

Johnson is looking forward to her family’s having a home of their own, with separate rooms for her son and daughter.

Last year, Habitat volunteers built a 1,180-square-foot house for Amanda Martinez and her two daughters. The wall raising was on Jan. 14 and the dedication on Oct. 11.

