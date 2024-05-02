No progress on luxury apartment complex

Apartments in various stages of construction, for what was supposed to be a posh gated community at Hwy 380 and 599 W. Princeton Drive, have sat vacant since construction stopped almost one year ago.

The gates are still locked at the Princeton Luxury Apartments, 599 West Princeton Drive, where construction stopped abruptly nearly a year ago.

Tattered Tyvek flutters from plywood walls with bare wood frames and empty window frames staring across the weather-beaten buildings just east of Walmart.

“We’re working diligently with the developer to resolve the situation,” Craig Fisher, director of development services, said Monday, April 29.

Construction halted on May 19, 2023, because of a dispute between the developer and contractor, said Brad Brueggemann of Frontline Construction Management.

Brueggemann told council in July the developer would be hiring a new general contractor with construction expected to begin in 30 days.

