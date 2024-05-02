Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

On the road again and again

by | May 2, 2024 | Opinion

Back in the 60s, some American college kids protested the Vietnam War, but mostly, they conducted sit-ins. Few protests were violent.

Other American college kids would have contests to see how many of them they could cram into a Volkswagen.

Today, some college kids see how much trouble they can cause by rioting on campus.

While the Volkswagen college kids of the 60s were smashing up against each other in a Beetle, parents were cramming as many of their kids as they could into a Ford Country Squire or large family sedan and heading out to see the country.

My parents never owned a station wagon, but my mother’s Buick Electra 225 Limited was large enough that it seemed you could have put a Country Squire inside it and a Volkswagen in the glove box.

Before the Interstate Highway System was completed, we’d leave Ashdown, Arkansas, for parts unknown. Often we’d leave with a couple of cousins, friends, or other youth in tow.

We knew where we were ultimately going, but it was the in between that always proved to be the most interesting.

When I was a younger, our parents took us to Dodge City, Kansas. We were on our way to Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico. But in Dodge City, there were no rooms available.

The thing I learned early is that my dad had an aversion to road maps and motel reservations. Unsurprisingly, he also rarely referred to instructions for anything that had some assembly required. (I’ll save the 1974 story of the Thanksgiving Day assembly of a Sears storage building for later.)

This always made for interesting conversations between our parents.

Mom: “There’s nowhere to stay in this town. All of the hotels are booked. We should have called ahead.”

Dad: “It’s fine. We’ll find somewhere soon. It’ll be great.”

Sometime after midnight, in what seemed to be 30 miles out of Dodge City, we rolled up to a place that could have doubled for the Bates Motel. The desk clerk never gave his name, but I’m fairly certain that it was Igor.

After a few hours of sleeping with one eye open, we loaded up and headed back towards Dodge City.

On the way, we searched for a place to have breakfast.

Now keep in mind, this was before there were fast food or chain restaurants. No McDonald’s, Grandy’s, iHop, or the like. Just roadside diners and cafes, owned and frequented by locals.

So, when some folks rolled up in a Buick with Arkansas plates and they started asking for biscuits and gravy, it was pretty obvious that we weren’t from around there.

My dad always felt it mandatory to tease waitresses. Mom said he was flirting, but I don’t think he was. He talked to everyone.

Never meeting a stranger can either go well for you or go the other way. Especially if they aren’t partial to strangers and they’re in charge of fixing your food.

After leaving for Dodge City, we played, “Count the Cows,” and “I Spy.”

Kids didn’t have cell phones and video games then. Families actually talked to each other.

In Dodge City, we rode a real stagecoach, saw a staged gunfight, and some dancehall girls.

My mom has the 8mm movies to prove it.

Heading out for Carlsbad Caverns, my sister and I said we were hungry. Mom was always prepared.

No self-respecting Southern mom ever hit the road without a sack of light bread, Miracle Whip, fake cheese, and baloney.

I’m not sure if every state in the US had a roadside picnic park every few miles or so, but it sure seemed like it.

Dad would guide the Buick into the next one we saw and we’d stop to use the facilities, and make sandwiches. Also in the grocery sack were Fritos and Lay’s.

Our ice chest carried bottles of Coca Cola and Dr. Pepper.

To this day I don’t think I’ve ever had a better meal than a baloney sandwich, Fritos, and an ice cold Dr. Pepper in a bottle at roadside park.

Arriving at Carlsbad Caverns, we walked. A lot.

My parents were exhausted after going through the caves. Dad carried my sister and mom held my hand. It was very cool in the caverns. This was a stark contrast to the New Mexico summer temps on the surface, and inside the Buick, which didn’t have AC.

The return trip was about the same as the trip up, except for having to stop near the top of a mountain because the car overheated.

The state trooper who stopped said at that altitude, cars did that a lot. If we’d nurse it to the top, the downhill trip would cool off the engine.

He was right.

On the way home, more roadside picnics with baloney sandwiches, Fritos, and cold Dr. Peppers. And we talked to each other.

That’s something we should bring back. Talking civilly to each other. If parents still taught their kids that that’s how society should act, maybe some of the college kids today wouldn’t act the way that they do.

If not, we could always find a few Volkswagens and see how many of them we can fit in there.

Enjoying this column? Want to read more like this? Support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

By John Moore | thecountrywriter.com. 

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Aisle be seeing you

Aisle be seeing you

Apr 25, 2024 |

As a child growing up in Ashdown, Arkansas, we had two main grocery stores. Shur-Way and Piggly Wiggly. Or as my dad called it, “Hoggly Woggly.” A trip to the store was like each TV commercial had come to life. Advertising agencies at the time were very good at what...

read more
‘Aggressive’ hurricane forecast for Gulf Coast

‘Aggressive’ hurricane forecast for Gulf Coast

Apr 18, 2024 |

Colorado State University researchers are calling this year’s hurricane season forecast “the most aggressive” ever, the Texas Standard reported. They say there is a 54% chance a hurricane will strike the Texas coast, and a 25% chance it will be major. Justin Ballard,...

read more
Fixer Uppers

Fixer Uppers

Apr 11, 2024 |

Recently, I saw something I haven’t seen in many years. A young man driving a car he was fixing up. It was an older Mustang. By older I mean a 90’s model. The car had spots of primer, there were a few dents, and the exhaust system appeared to be loose. By John Moore...

read more
Solar eclipse means big money to Texas

Solar eclipse means big money to Texas

Apr 4, 2024 |

One economist is calling it “the most profitable 22 minutes in Texas history,” according to the Texas Standard. The total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 is expected to draw up to a million visitors to the Lone Star State, especially in its narrow path of totality....

read more
Texas counties among nation’s fastest growing

Texas counties among nation’s fastest growing

Mar 21, 2024 |

Recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that six of the 10 fastest-growing counties in the United States from 2022 to 2023 were in Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, Kaufman County, just east of Dallas, led the list with a 7.6% increase in new...

read more
Read this. Build a stronger community.

Read this. Build a stronger community.

Mar 14, 2024 |

Saddened. Embarrassed. Determined. These three words evoke distinct feelings and emotions.  In the context of an opinion piece we ran in the paper four and a half years ago, they described the aftermath of a community that lost its newspaper. After 130 years in...

read more
Largest wildfire in state history still raging

Largest wildfire in state history still raging

Mar 7, 2024 |

A wildfire in the Texas Panhandle has consumed more than 1 million acres and as of Sunday was just 15% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is the largest wildfire in Texas history. The Smokehouse Creek Fire is by far the most extensive of...

read more
Pet ownership: A lifetime commitment

Pet ownership: A lifetime commitment

Feb 22, 2024 |

He was crossing the road. Over and over. I was surprised someone hadn’t hit him with their car. I was also surprised the coyotes hadn’t gotten him. It was 9 o’clock at night and according to the residents of the small strip of country road, he’d been out there for a...

read more
A range of options

A range of options

Feb 1, 2024 |

My great grandparents lived on a homestead. They cooked on a wood stove. Most of us today have no idea how good we’ve got it. For my great grandparents’ generation, remodeling the kitchen meant picking a different place to stack the wood. When I was growing up in...

read more
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024