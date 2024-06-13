Croley gets big turnout for Princeton volleyball camp

Coach Rachel Croley puts the future Lady Panthers through a drill during last week’s youth volleyball camp. A Princeton-native, Coach Croley in her staff got a great turnout for the camp, signaling a bright future for the program. (Austin Smith/The Princeton Herald) (More Photos)

After the basketball staff filled the courts for a youth camp to open June, Coach Rachel Croley and the volleyball bunch got their chance last week. With the campers split into two sessions, future volleyball stars packed the gyms for four days to get some first-hand training with Coach Croley and the high school staff.

The event got a terrific turnout as players from grades 3-8 came out for the event. In fact, the seventh and eighth graders got their own time slot, as that bunch yielded a large group of players hoping to suit up for the high school squad in the coming years.

“It’s always exciting when you see the future of your program show up for camp,” Coach Croley said. “We try to make sure we provide as many opportunities as we can at Princeton for young athletes to learn the sport. I think it’s a really good sign that we are seeing so many interested in volleyball.”

