Development corporations hire coordinator

DeShawyna Walker, Courtesy photo

The Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) have hired a full-time, salaried employee reporting directly to the boards.

Coordinator DeShawyna Walker had been shared with the city, but the boards voted unanimously last week to make Walker a full-time employee reporting directly to them with a 12% merit raise in her annual base salary.

“We would just like to commend you, and thank you,” PEDC Chair Terrance Johnson said at the board’s Monday, June 3, meeting. “You’ve been so patient, and you’ve been so helpful … you were extremely vital in that in that role of getting us where we are today.”

