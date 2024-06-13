Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Make your next family vacation more affordable

by | Jun 13, 2024 | Life & Style

The cost of everyday items continues to stretch many people’s budgets, even as financial experts note that inflation is cooling off. When individuals feel a pinch in their wallets, non-essentials, such as vacations, often are on the chopping block. But they may not have to be.

After remaining below 3 percent for a long time, the U.S. Consumer Price Index began to rise in 2021, ultimately reaching 9.1 percent in June 2022 (it has since fallen to more manageable levels, hitting 3.5 percent as of March 2024), according to Forbes. Although inflation may be “deflating,” typically once the costs of goods and services rise, they are more likely to remain that way. It still may be a few years before consumers grow accustomed to these prices.

For more on this story see the June 13, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Crafts lead the way for Mother’s Day gifts

Crafts lead the way for Mother’s Day gifts

May 9, 2024 |

Mother’s Day is a special time for children to show their appreciation for their mothers, grandmothers and the other special women in their lives. Older children typically are capable of designing their own Mother’s Day crafts or even shopping for gifts for Mom, while...

read more
Modern convenience or modern-day nightmare?

Modern convenience or modern-day nightmare?

Apr 18, 2024 |

Plastic waste is polluting ecosystems, affecting health In the bustling urban landscape of modern America lies a problem that’s as pervasive as it is pernicious: plastic waste. And despite the concerted efforts to recycle paper, cardboard and metals, plastic continues...

read more
Plan the perfect honeymoon

Plan the perfect honeymoon

Feb 15, 2024 |

After a whirlwind of wedding festivities, it’s no wonder why so many couples look forward to their honeymoons and the opportunity to escape, unwind and celebrate the beginning of their life together. But with so many destinations, activities and logistics to consider,...

read more
Get motivated, back on exercise track

Get motivated, back on exercise track

Jan 18, 2024 |

Social activity helps seniors when it comes to exercise Overcoming the lack of motivation to exercise is a common challenge, affecting people of all ages, including seniors. Recent studies are a testament to that difficulty. In a 2021 survey from the global fitness...

read more
Best of 2024 balloting underway

Best of 2024 balloting underway

Jan 10, 2024 | , ,

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Princeton 2024 contest is now open and will continue until Feb. 2. Whether you’ve lived in the area for one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a list...

read more
Is soup the ultimate cold medicine?

Is soup the ultimate cold medicine?

Jan 4, 2024 |

Having a cold is not fun. A stuffy nose, sniffles, sore throat, and other symptoms make having a cold a generally unpleasant experience. According to data collected by the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, the average con-sumer shops for over-the counter...

read more
Panthers, community provide meals

Panthers, community provide meals

Dec 1, 2022 | , ,

The Panther athletic program spent the last few weeks collecting food to provide 35 less fortunate families with a feast for the Thanksgiving holiday. It takes a community to care for a community, so the Panthers received some crucial help with this effort. Once...

read more
Photos online
Collin College Jr Nature Explorer
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Collin College Jr Nature Explorer
Collin College Jr Nature Explorer
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024