PISD trustees send Title IX resolution to Washington

by | Jun 13, 2024 | Education, Latest, News

Choir teacher Morgan Dellow, left, with students who earned medals at the UIL State Choir and Ensemble contest: Nahomy Castro, Zoe Pattin, Kaira Neorka and Zahira Rivera. Not pictured are Ella Blann, Carma Hulse, Kaden Lewis, Brielle Sifuentes, Robinson Ngang’a, Sanaa-Rose Uyinmwe, Kingston Williams. Courtesy PISD

Declaring their intention to protect female students from potential sexual assault, Princeton Independent School District trustees voted Monday to accept a resolution condemning potential changes to Title IX, created initially to give female student-athletes equal opportunities to compete.

Trustees voted unanimously at the June 10 meeting, to send their resolution to the Biden administration, which they criticized for seeking changes in Title IX that they contend would allow males to use women’s bathroom facilities.

“We need to take a stand,” said trustee Duane Kelly, who then read the resolution – drafted by school district legal counsel – into the record. 

Kelly said Princeton ISD needs to protect students “against these changes.” He said that changing one’s gender does not alter their “biological sex. People are born either with XY chromosomes or XX chromosomes.”

