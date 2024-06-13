Road projects enhance mobility, safety

Rendering, courtesy City of Princeton

As Princeton continues to grow, numerous infrastructure projects are set to reshape the region, aiming to improve mobility and safety. But engineers also told the Princeton City Council that booming rural growth is complicating planning.

Public Works Director Tommy Mapp invited Jennifer Vorster of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and Clarence Daugherty, director of engineering for Collin County, to report on upcoming road projects.

“There is a growing concern regarding the safety of our residents due to the increased traffic on the roadways in and around Princeton,” Mapp told council’s Monday, June 10, meeting. “City personnel are working closely with our partners at TxDOT and Collin County to ensure planned roadway expansions, and improved mobility plans, are on track and are moving forward as quickly as possible.”

