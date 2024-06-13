School Board upholds facility bans

Two nonprofits supporting Princeton’s LGBTQIA+ community remain banned from holding or attending events on school property.

In a marathon special meeting lasting nearly five hours, the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees denied grievances filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas on behalf of PTX Diverse and Color Splash Out.

Both groups had sought to hold Saturday, June 29, pride events that were canceled by PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre, who cited violations of the district’s Facilities Use Policy.

The Wednesday, June 10, special meeting at Lovelady High School began with comments from 16 people, including residents of other cities, before the board considered each grievance individually.

ACLU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer was given 20 minutes to outline the complaint regarding the action taken by McIntyre against PTX Diverse and organization founders John Kusterbeck and Charlise Lee.

Attorney Lucas Henry from the McKinney office of Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett, P.C., the law firm representing PISD, was given the same amount of time to respond.

The school board was advised by attorney Timothy Davis of the Cantey Hanger law firm’s Dallas office. Trustees hired him in February of last year as counsel to the board.

ACLU of Texas lawyer Charelle Lett was given 10 minutes to present the grievance filed on behalf of Color Splash Out and Rev. Yadi Martínez-Reyna, an ordained minister with the United Church of Christ and founder, CEO and executive director of the group.

Henry then responded, citing many of his arguments from the first case that the superintendent’s actions were in accordance with policies adopted by the school board.

During the presentations, board members passed questions to Davis, who read them to the speakers.

Following the second presentation, trustees adjourned into executive session for one hour and 20 minutes, emerging to take two votes upholding the superintendent’s decision to permanently deny school property access by both groups and the named individuals.

The first vote, denying the grievance involving PTX Diverse and its members, was unanimous.

In the second case, Trustees Carlos Cuellar and Starla Sharpe sought to impose a one-year suspension of access for Color Splash Out and Martínez-Reyna, but that was defeated 2-4. The board then voted 4-2 to impose a permanent ban, with Cuellar and Sharpe dissenting.

The vote included Board President Cyndi Darland, Vice President Duane Kelly, Secretary Julia Schmoker and Trustee John Campbell. Trustee Bob Lovelady was absent from the special meeting.

Following the votes, ACLU of Texas issued a statement saying, “We’re not backing down until Princeton ISD respects the rights of its LGBTQIA+ community equally.”



