Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

School Board upholds facility bans

by | Jun 13, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Two nonprofits supporting Princeton’s LGBTQIA+ community remain banned from holding or attending events on school property.
In a marathon special meeting lasting nearly five hours, the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees denied grievances filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas on behalf of PTX Diverse and Color Splash Out.
Both groups had sought to hold Saturday, June 29, pride events that were canceled by PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre, who cited violations of the district’s Facilities Use Policy.
The Wednesday, June 10, special meeting at Lovelady High School began with comments from 16 people, including residents of other cities, before the board considered each grievance individually.
ACLU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer was given 20 minutes to outline the complaint regarding the action taken by McIntyre against PTX Diverse and organization founders John Kusterbeck and Charlise Lee.
Attorney Lucas Henry from the McKinney office of Abernathy, Roeder, Boyd & Hullett, P.C., the law firm representing PISD, was given the same amount of time to respond.
The school board was advised by attorney Timothy Davis of the Cantey Hanger law firm’s Dallas office. Trustees hired him in February of last year as counsel to the board.
ACLU of Texas lawyer Charelle Lett was given 10 minutes to present the grievance filed on behalf of Color Splash Out and Rev. Yadi Martínez-Reyna, an ordained minister with the United Church of Christ and founder, CEO and executive director of the group.
Henry then responded, citing many of his arguments from the first case that the superintendent’s actions were in accordance with policies adopted by the school board.
During the presentations, board members passed questions to Davis, who read them to the speakers.
Following the second presentation, trustees adjourned into executive session for one hour and 20 minutes, emerging to take two votes upholding the superintendent’s decision to permanently deny school property access by both groups and the named individuals.
The first vote, denying the grievance involving PTX Diverse and its members, was unanimous.
In the second case, Trustees Carlos Cuellar and Starla Sharpe sought to impose a one-year suspension of access for Color Splash Out and Martínez-Reyna, but that was defeated 2-4. The board then voted 4-2 to impose a permanent ban, with Cuellar and Sharpe dissenting.
The vote included Board President Cyndi Darland, Vice President Duane Kelly, Secretary Julia Schmoker and Trustee John Campbell. Trustee Bob Lovelady was absent from the special meeting.
Following the votes, ACLU of Texas issued a statement saying, “We’re not backing down until Princeton ISD respects the rights of its LGBTQIA+ community equally.”

Support your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald for more stories about your community. Subscribe today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Big night for big cats

Big night for big cats

Jun 13, 2024 | ,

Vickey Keahey, founder and president of In-Sync Exotics, presents keynote speaker, Tim Harrison, a painting crafted by Lambert the lion at the Saturday, June 8 fundraiser gala. Courtesy Dave Smith It was a star-studded affair Saturday night as the community gathered...

read more
Development corporations hire coordinator

Development corporations hire coordinator

Jun 13, 2024 | ,

DeShawyna Walker, Courtesy photo The Princeton Economic Development Corporation (PEDC) and the Princeton Community Development Corporation (PCDC) have hired a full-time, salaried employee reporting directly to the boards.  Coordinator DeShawyna Walker had been shared...

read more
Road projects enhance mobility, safety

Road projects enhance mobility, safety

Jun 13, 2024 | ,

Rendering, courtesy City of Princeton As Princeton continues to grow, numerous infrastructure projects are set to reshape the region, aiming to improve mobility and safety. But engineers also told the Princeton City Council that booming rural growth is complicating...

read more
Audie Murphy celebration planned

Audie Murphy celebration planned

Jun 6, 2024 | ,

The annual Audie Murphy Day celebration Saturday, June 15 includes a patriotic-themed parade for anyone who wants to walk or ride. There’s a full slate of events on tap for the 25th annual Audie Murphy Day celebration, an event that honors area veterans and the city’s...

read more
Congressman outline potential dangers

Congressman outline potential dangers

Jun 6, 2024 | ,

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, a West Point graduate, encourages high school students to apply for appointment to service academies. The infiltration of Chinese nationals across the border and other incursions could lead to significant disruptions this year, Congressman Keith...

read more
Summer fun at the library

Summer fun at the library

Jun 6, 2024 |

Lois Nelson Public Library, 323 McKinney Ave., invites Princeton students in four age categories to compete in the summer reading program June 1 through the end of July. Ready, set, read! Lois Nelson Public Library, 323 McKinney Ave., invites Princeton students in...

read more
D-Day, 80 years later

D-Day, 80 years later

Jun 6, 2024 | ,

American GIs heading toward the shoreline of Omaha Beach around June 7, 1944. Courtesy of the National WWII Museum On the eve of Operation Overlord, Gen. Eisenhower told his troops: “You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these...

read more
Little wins GOP nomination

Little wins GOP nomination

May 30, 2024 | , ,

Pam Little has won the nomination for SBOE District 12 after a runoff election. With nearly all ballots counted, State Board of Education (SBOE) Member Pam Little apparently won the Republican nomination to continue representing District 12. Little will meet Democrat...

read more
Patriotic community event set for June 29

Patriotic community event set for June 29

May 30, 2024 |

Singer-songwriter Aaron Watson headlines performances at the June 29 Freedom & Fireworks event. Courtesy photo Princeton residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day with the Freedom & Fireworks celebration, 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at J.M....

read more
Photos online
Collin College Jr Nature Explorer
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Collin College Jr Nature Explorer
Collin College Jr Nature Explorer
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024