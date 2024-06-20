Subscribe
City seeks to align revenue, expenses

Scouts raise the flag on Flag Day, Friday, June 14, as VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 dedicates a new flagpole at Lois Nelson Public Library.

Princeton’s long-range planning includes two possible ways of helping to reduce traffic. 

Deputy City Manager John Land told a Princeton City Council budget retreat that the city has starter level homes — but not enough jobs.

“When you look at the traffic in the morning, it’s a mass line going outside of Princeton,” he said, “And then at night, it’s a mass line coming back to Princeton.”

Land said the city needs to attract employers that will be superior in terms of numbers to the city, the school district or to taxing entities.

“We need to reverse the traffic,” the deputy city manager said at the Wednesday, June 12 meeting. “We need traffic coming to Princeton, and we need to make sure that people in Princeton don’t have to leave Princeton for jobs.” 

Land also said people are moving from Princeton to cities like Celina when they get to a certain income level “because we don’t have that next level of home.” 

