PISD plans budget

While the Princeton Independent School District continues to experience growth, Jona Boitmann, assistant superintendent of finance, said the increase has slowed compared to previous years.

Boitmann commented in presenting the preliminary 2024-2025 budget to a Monday, June 10, meeting of the PISD Board of Trustees.

“This is preliminary, our certified values won’t be out till next month,” Boitmann said. “But we are seeing a definite growth, little bit slower growth in previous years.”

Despite the slower growth, PISD is anticipating an increase in property tax revenue due to an influx of new homes. Boitmann explained, “Our revenue for next year, property taxes revenue … went up. Obviously, as you increase more kids, because we have more houses, so everything goes up.”

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!