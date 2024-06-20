Trustees deny grievances from ACLU of Texas

Two nonprofits supporting Princeton’s LGBTQIA+ community remain banned from holding or attending events on school property.

In a marathon special meeting lasting nearly five hours, the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees denied grievances filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas on behalf of PTX Diverse and Color Splash Out.

Both groups had sought to hold Saturday, June 29, pride events. But they were canceled following disciplinary action by PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre, who cited violations of the district’s Facilities Use Policy.

The Wednesday, June 10, special meeting at Lovelady High School began with comments from 16 people, including residents of other cities, before the board considered each grievance individually.

