Veterans celebrated at Audie Murphy event

Area veterans ride in the annual Audie Murphy Day parade in Farmersville Saturday, June 15.

The life of Audie Leon Murphy, and all the lives of all the brave men and women that unselfishly and faithfully served our country were remembered and celebrated last weekend in Farmersville.

Starting Friday, June 14, the Wreaths Across America (WAA) mobile educational exhibit parked near the Farmersville Heritage Museum and opened its doors to welcome visitors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. WAA coordinator Billy Goldstein said 170 visitors stopped by to view the two-day exhibit. The Heritage Museum opened its doors for a special exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. highlighting Murphy’s movie career, along with a complete collection of theater movie cards.

At 7 p.m., Farmersville Intermediate School was the place to be to watch actor Duffy Hudson perform as Audie Murphy in his one man show.

“Duffy’s one-man show was a moving and real-life glimpse into Audie Murphy’s wartime experiences,” said Misty Wiebold, Audie Murphy Day co-chair. “The show was filled with stories from Audie Murphy’s to ‘Hell and Back’ novel that he wrote about friends, the effect of war and who the real heroes are,” she added.

To read the full story subscribe to your community newspaper, The Princeton Herald today!