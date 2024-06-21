Congressman commemorates D-Day

Texas’ 3rd District Congressman Keith Self is met by his wife, Tracy, after he completed a June 7 parachute jump at Mont Saint-Michel, France, in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion of Normandy.
A West Point graduate, Self served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1999. He was a member of the Army Special Forces and Army Rangers.
City seeks to align revenue, expenses
Scouts raise the flag on Flag Day, Friday, June 14, as VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 dedicates a new flagpole at Lois Nelson Public Library. Princeton’s long-range planning includes two possible ways of helping to reduce traffic. Deputy City Manager John Land told a...
0 Comments