Council votes 10% raise for PCDC/PEDC coordinator

Bolt, the Princeton Police Department’s K-9, has been recognized for apprehending a dangerous suspect earlier this month. Police Chief James Waters told the Monday, June 24 city council meeting that Bolt also helped Officer Nearhood locate key evidence in the case.

Waters said the incident unfolded June 17 when officers were dispatched to an aggravated assault call where a suspect had allegedly pointed a gun to a family member and threatened to kill them.

