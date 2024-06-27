Subscribe
FD practices air evacuation

by | Jun 27, 2024 | Latest

Princeton first responders and members of the Air Evac Lifeteam tend to Ashley Hart, a PHS student acting as a victim, in an evacuation drill performed last week at Caldwell Park.

Ashley Hart went on a helicopter ride recently, but it wasn’t a joy ride.

The Princeton High School student was strapped onto a medical gurney with tubes, wires and assorted medical instruments logged on to check on her vitals. Ashley was playing the part of a seriously injured automobile crash victim. She even had a stream of fake blood trickling down the right side of her face.

