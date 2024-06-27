Wastewater plant seeks new permit

A new permit is being sought for the wastewater treatment plant serving The Estates Mobile Home Park.

State regulators are considering a new proposal for a wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) on the south side of Princeton that could discharge up to 75,000 gallons of treated effluent per day, eventually reaching Lake Lavon.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) published a notice on June 20 for draft Permit No. WQ0015198002 sought by YES Estates TX, LLC, of Denver, Colorado, for The Estates Mobile Home Park on FM 982.

