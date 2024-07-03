Fundraising under the stars 

Kerrville rock and roll band The Blandelles have Heard Museum patrons dancing in the dark at the Night Out fundraiser, Saturday, June 22.

It was hot and humid, but that didn’t stop Heard Museum patrons from dancing at the first of two Night Out fundraisers.

More than 100 people attended the Saturday, June 22, event at the Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. A second evening is scheduled for July 20.

The Blandelles, a rock and roll band from Kerrville, performed as attendees devoured pulled pork sandwiches from Texas Roadhouse or street tacos from the Fresh Mex food truck. Libations included an assortment of beers from local brewery TUPPS in downtown McKinney.

Although the night was pleasant, performing and dancing was sweaty work and there were frequent breaks for hydration.

