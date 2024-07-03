Notice of violation for luxury apartments

City inspectors are preparing a site analysis of The Princeton Luxury Apartments east of Walmart on U.S. 380, prior to scheduling a hearing on a violation notice issued May 17, Princeton Marketing & Communications Director Erin Mudie said.

Developers had been given until June 16 to bring the property into compliance.

The notice from a city building official called the apartments a “substandard structure, constitution public nuisance and hazard to public health, safety and welfare.”

The notice also said, “the substandard, dilapidated structure(s) on the property needs to be vacated, secured, repaired and brought into compliance, removed or demolished.”

The violation, case No. 2024-3580, was issued to H&E Equipment Services, Inc., of Arlington, in connection with the property at 599 W. Princeton Drive.

