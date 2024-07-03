Parks and Recreation the Texas way

Guadalupe Mountains

Texas summers as a kid could be summed up with the three P’s: popsicles, pools and parks! Basically, if my siblings and I weren’t outside – running, splashing, laughing, enjoying every last second of freedom – then we were inside, sleeping for the night. There was practically nothing in-between!

Now that summer break is no longer a thing (why don’t adults have this? We need it too, please!), it’s not as easy to soak up the sun. This month, channel your inner rosy-cheeked, sweaty, carefree younger self by celebrating National Park and Recreation Month in July. The National Recreation and Park Association designed this annual event to encourage you to get outside, have fun and enjoy nature once again.

