Plans unveiled for historic Farmersville school 

The Welford School was known as Farmersville Colored School when it opened in 1904. The two-room schoolhouse accommodated first grade through eighth grade classes. A third classroom was added in the 1950s. Fundraisers are planned to help raise money for the restoration.

Welford School opened its doors more than a century ago on U.S. Highway 380 to give Farmersville students a path to future success.

It’s now abandoned, but on Saturday, June 22, residents gathered to announce plans to revive the building and pay tribute to the teachers and students who gave it life.

The simple wooden structure was built in the early 1900s for Black students to attend. For years, children from kindergarten through eighth grade were educated at the school, then bused to McKinney to continue their education in high school.

