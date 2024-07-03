Swatting suspect identified

A juvenile suspect in East Texas is believed responsible for numerous bomb threats and “swatting” hoaxes across multiple states, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said.

The investigation began in May when the suspect initiated a swatting incident at a residence in St. Paul.

In a collaborative investigation, the Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant in Smith County on Saturday, June 29, identifying a juvenile suspect, authorities said.

The juvenile was not in custody and charges were pending, CCSO Sgt. Jessica Pond said Monday, July 1.

The suspect was linked to bomb threats at Brookshire’s grocery stores, schools in the Tyler area, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and Mission ISD, the sheriff’s office said.

