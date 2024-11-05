Princeton election results – UPDATE

Unofficial early voting and election day voting from Collin County Elections with 75 of 117 vote centers reporting:



Results are listed according to the order in which candidates appeared on the ballot.



In the race for Princeton mayor:

Keith Schmitt with 1,312 votes or 19.50%;

Madelyn Awalt with 376 votes or 5.59%;

Eugene Escobar Jr. with 1,776 votes or 26.40%;

Brianna Chacon with 2,750 votes or 40.87%;

Sabrena Johnson with 514 votes or 7.64%.



In the race for Princeton City Council Place 1:

David Kleiber with 2,633 votes or 46.59%;

Terrance Johnson with 3,018 votes or 53.41%.



In the race for Princeton City Council Place 2:

Marlo Obera with 2,643 votes or 47.21%;

Cristina Todd with 2,955 votes or 52.79%.



A candidate for city office must win more than 50% of the ballots cast in order to be elected. If needed, a runoff election will be held Saturday, Dec. 14. Votes are not official until canvassed.



In the race for three seats on the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustee, with results listed in order of total votes received:



Bianca Washington with 4,333 votes or 25.43%;

Carlos Cuellar with 3,263 votes or 19.15%;

Duane Kelly with 3,081 votes or 18.08%;

Terry Gilmore with 2,841 votes or 16.67%;

Dana Pendland Jones with 1,942 votes or 11.40%;

Mike Talley with 1,581 votes or 9.28%.



The three school board candidates with the most votes will be elected. Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.

