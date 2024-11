Texas 3rd Congressional District election results – UPDATE by | Nov 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Unofficial early voting and election day voting from Collin County Elections with 53 of 117 vote centers reporting and Hunt County Elections with 52 of 56 precincts reporting:



In the race for Texas 3rd Congressional District:

Keith Self (R) with 222,606 votes or 62.94%;

Sandeep Srivastava (D) with 131,063 votes or 37.06%.



Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.