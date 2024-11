Texas 3rd Congressional District election results – UPDATED by | Nov 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Unofficial early voting totals from Collin County Elections and Hunt County Elections show:



In the race for Texas 3rd Congressional District:

Keith Self (R) with 201,950 votes or 62.77%;

Sandeep Srivastava (D) with 119,787 votes or 37.23%.



Early voting results now include Hunt County Elections.

Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.