Texas 3rd Congressional District election results

Unofficial early voting totals from Collin County Elections show:
In the race for Texas 3rd Congressional District:
Keith Self (R) with 178,311 votes or 61.11%;
Sandeep Srivastava (D) with 113,453 votes or 38.89%.
Results from Hunt County Elections have not been posted.
Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.
