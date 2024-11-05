Texas Legislature election coverage – UPDATE by | Nov 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Unofficial early voting and election day voting from Collin County Elections with 53 of 117 vote centers reporting:

In the race for Texas House District 67:

Jeff Leach (R) with 52,322 votes or 60.67%;

Makala L. Washington (D) with 33,924 votes or 39.14%.



In the race for Texas House District 89:

Candy Noble (R) with 50,884 votes or 61.04%;

Darrel Evans (D) with 32,478 votes or 38.96%.



Unofficial early voting and election day voting from Collin County Elections with 53 of 117 vote centers reporting and Hunt County Elections with 52 of 56 precincts reporting:



In the race for Texas Senate District 8:

Angela Paxton (R) with 246,530 votes or 59.42%;

Rachel Mello (D) with 168,334 votes or 40.58%.



Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.



