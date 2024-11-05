Texas Legislature election results – UPDATE

Unofficial early voting and election day voting from Collin County Elections with 112 of 117 vote centers reporting:



In the race for Texas House District 67:

Jeff Leach (R) with 55,526 votes or 60.37%;

Makala L. Washington (D) with 36,449 votes or 39.63%.



In the race for Texas House District 89:

Candy Noble (R) with 55,659 votes or 60.82%;

Darrel Evans (D) with 35,859 votes or 39.18%.



Unofficial early voting and election day voting from Collin County Elections with 112 of 117 vote centers reporting and Hunt County Elections with 55 of 56 precincts reporting:



In the race for Texas Senate District 8:

Angela Paxton (R) with 261,944 votes or 59.16%;

Rachel Mello (D) with 180,849 votes or 40.84%.



Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.



