Texas Legislature election results – UPDATED by | Nov 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Unofficial early voting totals from Collin County Elections show:



In the race for Texas House District 67:

Jeff Leach (R) with 47,983 votes or 60.86%;

Makala L. Washington (D) with 30,863 votes or 39.14%.



In the race for Texas House District 89:

Candy Noble (R) with 47,801 votes or 61.17%;

Darrel Evans (D) with 30,345 votes or 38.83%.



Results from Collin County Elections and Hunt County Elections show:

In the race for Texas Senate District 8:

Angela Paxton (R) with 223,793 votes or 59.09%;

Rachel Mello (D) with 154,952 votes or 40.91%.



Results are not official until the votes are canvassed.